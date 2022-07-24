Margot Robbie to Appear in Series Finale of Long-Running Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’

Margot Robbie is making an appearance in the series finale of long-running Australian soap Neighbours.

The official Twitter account for the show revealed the news ahead of its series finale, which will air later this week. The show wrapped filming in June after 37 years on the air.

Early in her career, Robbie portrayed teen Donna on Neighbours from 2008-11.

Robbie reportedly filmed her appearance from Los Angeles. She will join other famous alumni in returning for the series’ end, including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and more.

The show, which premiered in 1985, centers on a group of people who live and work in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne. It holds the record as Australia’s longest-running drama.

The show also aired for years in the United Kingdom. When the U.K.’s Channel 5 decided to drop the show, production company Fremantle was unable to find a new network partner, and the show was forced to end its run.

Since appearing on Neighbors, Robbie has gone on to Hollywood success, earning Oscar noms for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell. The actress and producer’s upcoming credits include a live-action Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling.