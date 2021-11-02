Mariah Carey Reteams With Apple TV+ on ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey.

The superstar singer wasted nary a second after the Halloween holiday to shift gears into her most festive weeks of the year by announcing Tuesday that she will reteam with Apple TV+ on a new special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Set to debut in December, it will feature the first-ever performance of a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and legendary gospel talent Kirk Franklin.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues Apple TV+

The special follows a 2020 outing for the undisputed Queen of Christmas and the streamer on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which starred the elusive chanteuse alongside Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg and Billy Eichner.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is executive produced by Carey alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Filmmaker and video director Joseph Kahn, with whom Carey previously worked on such videos as “Boy (I Need You),” “Beautiful” and an updated “All I Want for Christmas is You”, will direct the special and also serve as an executive producer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last holiday season, Carey gushed about her collaborations with Apple TV+, hinting that more pairings could be in the works. “They’ve been the best partners I’ve ever worked with, in terms of everybody’s attention to detail and thinking outside the box. As possibly the world’s biggest entity, you know their attention to detail really makes a difference,” she said last December. “For me to have a creative partner like that is huge.”

It’s also a huge time of year for Carey. Her Christmas album and single, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” have become part of the fabric of the holiday season and, in recent years, the track has made its way back to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. “There’s just a different feeling that I get,” she says of the holiday season. “It’s like an actual, tangible feeling that comes over me that I just want everybody to feel this happy.”