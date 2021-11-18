×
Apple Debuts Trailer for Mariah Carey Christmas Special ‘The Magic Continues’

The Queen of Christmas is back with another holiday event, this one featuring Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Apple Music personality Zane Lowe and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues on Apple TV+. Courtesy of Apple TV+

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Mariah Carey tells Zane Lowe in the trailer for her new Apple TV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

After partnering with the streamer last year on a holiday special (Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special), the undisputed Queen of Christmas is back for another outing, this one featuring gospel legend Kirk Franklin, pop star Khalid, Apple Music personality Lowe, a host of well-dressed dancers, and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The special features the first and only performance of Carey’s new single with Franklin and Khalid, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and Carey opening up on her beloved classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is executive produced by Carey with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn directed and serves as an executive producer.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues launches globally on Dec. 3.

