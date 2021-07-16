Mark Hamill Was “Stunned” by ‘Mandalorian’ Casting

Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in.

Mark Hamill on Thursday visited The Tonight Show where he talked about how that shocking Luke Skywalker Mandalorian reprisal came to be and his upcoming series, Masters of the Universe.

Jimmy Fallon told the Star Wars icon that he was among the fans who were thrilled when Hamill played Luke one more time last year for a pivotal moment in The Mandalorian.

Hamil said he was just as shocked to have gotten the phone call to be part of the hit Disney+ series.

“Talk about unexpected,” Hamill said. “I had finished playing that part, and I never expected to do it again. I figured if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period, post the originals and pre-sequels, they would get an age-appropriate actor. So when [series creator] Jon Favreau and [producer] Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do, I was just stunned.”

Hamill also mentioned that a Mandalorian special will drop on Disney+ and will feature the making of his episode, which was the season two finale. “So, that will answer a lot of your questions,” he said. The special premieres Aug. 25.

