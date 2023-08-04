×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Bryan Cranston, Darren Aronofsky Remember Mark Margolis: “A Really Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being”

'Better Call Saul' showrunner Peter Gould and 'Breaking Bad' alum Dean Norris remembered their late colleague, who died Thursday at the age of 83 after a short illness.

Mark Margolis in BETTER CALL SAUL.
Mark Margolis in 'Better Call Saul' AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bryan Cranston, Darren Aronofsky, Dean Norris and Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould are among those remembering their late colleague, actor Mark Margolis, who died Thursday at the age of 83 after a short illness.

Margolis was a journeyman actor who delivered a memorable performance as the bell-ringing drug runner Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His role in the former, particularly his shocking death in the season four finale “Face Off” in 2011, earned him an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series.

Related Stories

Mark Margolis
TV

Mark Margolis, Actor on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' Dies at 83

Bryan Cranston
Business

Bryan Cranston Addresses Disney Boss Bob Iger in Passionate Strike Speech

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston remembered his late colleague on Instagram Friday, writing he was “very saddened” to learn of the death of his friend, whom he called both “a really good actor and a lovely human being.”

“Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set,” Cranston said of Margolis, whom he also worked with in the more recent Your Honor. “His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

Fellow Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris called Margolis “a phenomenal actor,” adding, “My thoughts are with his family.”

In addition to Cranston and Norris, the Twitter accounts for both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, in which Margolis later appeared, also remembered him.

“We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who — with his eyes, a bell, and very few words — turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed,” the accounts shared.

And Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould, who also served as a writer, director and producer on Breaking Bad, wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely devastated to hear that we’ve lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already.”

In addition to his work on the acclaimed AMC dramas, Margolis was a frequent collaborator of Darren Aronofsky, first appearing in his 1998 film, Pi.

The filmmaker tweeted a photo of Margolis in his 2006 film The Fountain with a quote from Margolis’ character in Pi: “Once you lose your scientific rigor you are no longer a mathematician, YOU’RE A NUMEROLOGIST!”

Margolis’ other credits include memorable roles in Scarface, Oz and as a gravel-voiced landlord in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Read on to see what people are saying about Margolis on social media.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad