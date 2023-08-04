Bryan Cranston, Darren Aronofsky Remember Mark Margolis: “A Really Good Actor and a Lovely Human Being”

Bryan Cranston, Darren Aronofsky, Dean Norris and Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould are among those remembering their late colleague, actor Mark Margolis, who died Thursday at the age of 83 after a short illness.

Margolis was a journeyman actor who delivered a memorable performance as the bell-ringing drug runner Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His role in the former, particularly his shocking death in the season four finale “Face Off” in 2011, earned him an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston remembered his late colleague on Instagram Friday, writing he was “very saddened” to learn of the death of his friend, whom he called both “a really good actor and a lovely human being.”

“Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set,” Cranston said of Margolis, whom he also worked with in the more recent Your Honor. “His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

Fellow Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris called Margolis “a phenomenal actor,” adding, “My thoughts are with his family.”

In addition to Cranston and Norris, the Twitter accounts for both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, in which Margolis later appeared, also remembered him.

“We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who — with his eyes, a bell, and very few words — turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed,” the accounts shared.

And Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould, who also served as a writer, director and producer on Breaking Bad, wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely devastated to hear that we’ve lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already.”

In addition to his work on the acclaimed AMC dramas, Margolis was a frequent collaborator of Darren Aronofsky, first appearing in his 1998 film, Pi.

The filmmaker tweeted a photo of Margolis in his 2006 film The Fountain with a quote from Margolis’ character in Pi: “Once you lose your scientific rigor you are no longer a mathematician, YOU’RE A NUMEROLOGIST!”

Margolis’ other credits include memorable roles in Scarface, Oz and as a gravel-voiced landlord in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

