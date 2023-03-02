Mark Pedowitz Signs With CAA

Mark Pedowitz has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The former president and CEO of The CW is returning to the producing game following his more than a decade run atop the younger-skewing broadcast network. CAA will rep the former executive and his Pine Street Entertainment production company.

Until last October, Pedowitz was broadcast’s longest-tenured network chief. The respected executive had called The CW home since 2011, when he was hired to expand the former WB Network’s reach and transform the fifth broadcast net from its female-skewing predecessor. During his run, Pedowitz and Greg Berlanti ushered in the era of the Arrow-verse, a multiple-show world of shows based on DC Comics characters that also included The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Superman & Lois and more.

Pedowitz transformed The CW into a home for inclusive and award-winning content including Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as teen-favorite soaps like Riverdale and former network stalwart Supernatural.

Before joining The CW, Pedowitz served as president of Disney’s ABC Studios and developed hits including Lost, Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives. Through his Pine Street Entertainment banner, Pedowitz has produced a number of pilots as well as the former CBS Robin Williams/Sarah Michelle Gellar series The Crazy Ones.

Sources note that Pedowitz was expected to remain on board after The CW was sold to station group Nexstar. However, Pedowitz opted to exit The CW rather than destroy the impressive roster of scripted shows he developed as he grew the network into a home for originals six nights a week.

Pedowitz continues to be repped by Abel Lezcano at Del Shaw.