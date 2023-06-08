Mark Ruffalo to Star in HBO Drama from ‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator

HBO is getting back in business with Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby.

The premium cable outlet has ordered a limited series about a law enforcement task force and the criminals they’re trying to apprehend. Mark Ruffalo is set to star and will serve as an executive producer.

The series had been in the works well before the writers strike began, and casting decisions were made before then as well. No additional development has happened since the strike began in early May, and there’s no start date for production yet.

The untitled series marks a return to HBO for both Ruffalo and Ingelsby. The actor won an Emmy in 2020 for the limited series I Know This Much Is True and also starred in the outlet’s 2014 movie The Normal Heart (for which he also picked up an Emmy nomination). Ingelsby created and executive produced Mare of Easttown for HBO, which won four Emmys and earned Ingelsby a nod for writing.

Independent studio Wiip, which was behind Mare of Easttown, will produce the new series. Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals, Netflix’s Hustle) will direct.

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vp programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

Ingelsby will executive produce with Wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Zagar and Ruffalo. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches are co-EPs.

Ingelsby is repped by LBI, CAA, McKuin Frankel and ID. Ruffalo is with Lighthouse Management & Media, UTA, Relevant and Keith Klevan. Zagar and Yaches, who co-founded Public Record, are repped by WME and Granderson Des Rochers.