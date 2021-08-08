Markie Post, Actress Known for ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 70

Markie Post, an actress known for The Fall Guy and Night Court, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 70.

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday evening.

Post was born in 1950 in Palo Alto, California, and began her career in television by serving as an associate producer on the game series Double Dare, which was hosted by the late Alex Trebek.

She first appeared as an actor on television in the TV movie Frankie and Annette: The Second Time Around. Post appeared in numerous series after that, from comedy show Semi-Tough to crime drama The Gangster Chronicles, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

From 1982-85, Post took on the role of Terri Michaels in action adventure series The Fall Guy, opposite Lee Majors, Heather Thomas and Douglas Barr. She went on to play Christine Sullivan in the comedy series Night Court, and later had recurring roles in Hearts Afire and Odd Man Out.

In 1998, Post played Cameron Diaz’s mother in Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s There’s Something About Mary. Post’s more recent credits include Chicago P.D., The Kids Are Alright TV series and Transformers Prime, in which she voiced the character of June Darby.

Post continued pursuing acting roles after her cancer diagnosis, with appearances in shows such as Santa Clarita Diet.

Post’s family shared in a statement, “But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Post is survived by her husband, producer and writer Michael A. Ross; and daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn.

Details of a planned memorial have not yet been shared.