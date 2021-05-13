Marla Gibbs Joins Disney+’s ‘Big Shot’ (Exclusive)

Disney+ is bolstering the roster of its original series Big Shot.

Multiple Emmy nominee Marla Gibbs has joined the series, playing a guest role as Destiny’s (Tiana Le) grandmother. Additionally, Darcy Rose Byrnes — who made her first appearance on the show on April 29 — will recur and contribute original music to the series.

Gibbs earned five Emmy nominations for her role as Florence Johnston on CBS’ classic sitcom The Jeffersons — a role she reprised for ABC’s 2019 Live in Front of a Studio Audience special. She later starred in NBC’s 227; her recent work includes guest spots on Black-ish, Station 19 and Young Sheldon and a part in OWN’s holiday movie One Fine Christmas.

Byrnes (Sofia the First, Desperate Housewives) plays Harper, an intense journalist at the school. She’s also written and arranged several original musical pieces for Big Shot that will be featured in episodes debuting in June, including two that will be part of the school’s production of Macbeth.

Big Shot stars John Stamos as a disgraced college basketball coach who finds a new job and a second chance at a girls’ private school. The regular cast also includes Le, Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown. David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett created the show; ABC Signature produces.