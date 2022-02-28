Marna Grantham, Acquisitions Executive at Epix, Dies at 63

Marna Grantham, who led content acquisition and distribution teams at Epix, Miramax, Turner, Fox and UPN, died Feb. 18 in Los Angeles of complications related to COVID-19, an MGM spokesperson announced. She was 63.

Grantham most recently served as senior vp of programming acquisitions at Epix; she joined the network in November 2019.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Marna twice, both at Turner Broadcasting and here at Epix,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television. “Marna was one of the most thoughtful people I’ve ever worked with, and her deep and loyal relationships built over decades in the business were one of the reasons she excelled at her job. Beyond the business, Marna was a dear friend to many, and she will be greatly missed by all.”

Known as a generous mentor, Grantham came to Epix after a six-year stint at Miramax; before that, she spent five years with Turner. After graduating from Regis University in Denver, she started out with Fox in 1993 before moving to UPN the next year.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Chacon; stepsons Michael, Alex and Jordan; grandchildren Axelle and Jackson; niece Jill; nephew Zach; and her English Bulldog, Layla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Los Angeles Mission.