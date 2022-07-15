Martin Lawrence Boards AMC’s ‘Demascus’

Martin Lawrence is headed back to television.

The comedian and actor has joined AMC’s upcoming series Demascus in a recurring role. He’ll appear in three of the show’s six episodes as the title character’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) Uncle Forty.

The part will mark Lawrence’s first TV role since the 2014 sitcom Partners, where he starred with Kelsey Grammer.

Demascus stars Onaodowan (Station 19, Hamilton) as a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series will follow the main character through those alternate realities as well as in his everyday life.

Lawrence’s Uncle Forty is a man who has seen better days and is in failing health. Despite that, he’s the self-proclaimed patriarch of the family and is eager to be acknowledged as such.

The show’s regular cast also includes Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye.

AMC ordered Demascus in February as part of its script-to-series development model. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) created the series and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Kirk Moore (For Life, American Crime). They executive produce with Mark Johnson of Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul). Gran Via’s Myki Bajaj is a producer; Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power) will direct and exec produce the first two episodes.

Lawrence joined the cast of his 1990s sitcom Martin for a reunion special on BET in June. His recent film credits include Bad Boys for Life and The Beach Bum. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Gang Tyre.