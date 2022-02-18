‘Martin’ Cast Reunion Special Set at BET+

Martin Lawrence is ready to say “Wazzup, wazzup, wassuuuup” again to his former Martin co-stars.

BET+ will host a cast reunion special this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the former Fox comedy. Lawrence and fellow castmembers Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II are set to appear, with other guests to be announced later.

The special, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will feature interviews with castmembers and directors, musical performances and commentary on the show’s impact and legacy.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said BET CEO Scott Mills in a statement. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

Said Lawrence, “To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Martin premiered on Fox on Aug. 27, 1992, and ran for five seasons and 132 episodes. Lawrence, who co-created the series with John Bowman and Topper Carew, starred as radio DJ (and later local talk show host) Martin Payne and played multiple other characters.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” said Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion.”

Lawrence is executive producing the special via his Run Tel Dat Entertainment with Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles. Collins and Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment also exec produce along with showrunner Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and director Stan Lathan. Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans are writing and serve as co-EPs. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.