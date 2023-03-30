Amazon Recruits Former Marvel Big-Wig in Push for Comic Book Films, TV Series

Amazon has recruited one of Marvel’s former big-wigs as the streamer plans a greater focus on comic book films and TV series.

Joe Quesada, the former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and ex-Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer, has signed an exclusive first-look film and television deal with the retail giant. Under the deal, Quesada will focus on adapting existing and new comic book IP for the Jennifer Salke-led streamer.

“Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. owned development at Amazon. “The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can’t wait to see what he brings to life next.”

Amazon, which is already working on a slate of Sony-owned Marvel projects with studio-based Phil Lord and Chris Miller, now lands a seasoned comic book powerhouse with a keen knowledge of characters and writers. Quesada spent 24 years with Marvel, helping to produce storylines that later became big-screen arcs including Civil War, Age of Ultron and Guardians of the Galaxy. He developed characters including Ms. Marvel and Miles Morales, the latter of whom is at the center of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Sider-verse. During his time as creative chief, he was a key player in the first group of Marvel Studios movies and TV series and is credited as an exec producer on the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Agents of SHIELD.

“I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family,” Quesada said. “From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated.”

As part of Amazon’s deal with Sony for Marvel titles, the streamer is teaming with former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to helm a Silk: Spider Society, the first of an expected slate based on the studio’s universe that features more than 900 characters.

Quesada is repped by Rbel and Lichter Grossman.