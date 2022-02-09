Anthony Ramos Boards Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’

Anthony Ramos is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The In the Heights star has taken a role in Marvel’s series Ironheart at Disney+. Details of his part are being kept quiet for the time being.

Marvel Studios declined comment.

Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor. In the comics, the fan-favorite character built her own version of the Iron Man suit in an MIT dorm. Riri debuted in 2016’s Invincible Iron Man No. 7 and was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. At certain points in the comics, she has also taken over for Tony Stark as Iron Man.

Chinaka Hodge (TNT’s Snowpiercer) will serve as head writer for the series, which Marvel boss Kevin Feige first announced in December 2020 as part of the studio’s growing roster of shows for Disney+. Next up for Marvel on the streamer is Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac; it’s set to premiere March 30.

Ramos broke out with his role in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. In addition to In the Heights, his on-screen credits include HBO’s In Treatment, Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It and A Star Is Born. He comes to Ironheart from another franchise — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which has wrapped principal photography ahead of a planned 2023 release.

