Samuel L. Jackson Faces Off Against an Army of Skrulls in Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and ready to take on the Skrulls in “one last fight” during an explosive new look at the upcoming Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion.

Marvel revealed the newest trailer on Sunday, which offered a bigger look at its star-studded cast, including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series follows Jackson’s Fury, who, alongside a few familiar faces like Mendelsohn’s Talos and Freeman’s former CIA agent Everett K. Ross, works to uncover a conspiracy bent on installing into positions of power shapeshifting Skrull double-agents around the globe. It’s an effort being overseen by Ben-Adir’s Gravik, who’s leading a group of rebel Skrulls that believe the best way to protect their race is by infiltrating Earth and taking its resources.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair teasing the upcoming series, Jackson explained the notable absence of Fury’s eyepatch, something the actor called part of who the “strong Nick Fury was.”

“It’s part of his vulnerability now,” he continued. “You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

As evidenced in a previous trailer for the series, released in September, Fury will have to, at least in part, answer for his Earthly absence. “I haven’t been back on Earth in a minute. And as Cobie will say, she’s been trying to reach me and contact me, but I’ve been ignoring her messages,” Jackson explained.

“I think Maria Hill has really run out of patience,” Smulders, who plays former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, added. “She’s always had this really close relationship with Nick Fury, [but] he’s been gone for so long, and she’s just been running around putting out fires.”

Smulders added that fans should expect a more human-driven plot for the show that will let real, human heroes shine. “Even though there are aliens, and there’s going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really doing hands-on work to get the information needed,” she said.

That first trailer teased an action-packed, espionage-driven war that will see Fury as the “last person standing between them and what they really want.” It also teased Clarke’s character, G’iah, the daughter of Talos who has a bone to pick with Fury.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke told the magazine. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

Coleman’s Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent and an old ally of Fury’s, was also previewed, alongside the return of Cheadle’s Rhodey/War Machine. Of Coleman’s performance and character, Jackson teased that “it’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before.” He added, “She’s cold-blooded and just relishes being that person.”

Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.