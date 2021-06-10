Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Enlists Jameela Jamil as Villain

Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of She-Hulk, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The actor, who broke out with NBC’s The Good Place, will play the villain Titiana. Marvel declined to comment on the casting, which first came to light last month via Giant Freakin Robot, with character details reported Thursday by The Illuminerdi.

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). In the comics, Walters gained Hulk powers after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin. Kat Corio is helming the She-Hulk pilot, and Rick & Morty scribe Jessica Gao serving as head writer. Ruffalo will appear on the show, and Tim Roth, who played the villain in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk movie, is also returning.

Jamil played socialite Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, and her credits also include voice work on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and DuckTales. Jamil steps into a character who dates back to 1984’s Secret Wars No. 3, where Titania was introduced by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck. Though she grew up small, Titania, aka Mary MacPherran, gained super strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet where Marvel’s heroes and villains had been transported to battle it out. Eventually, she became a rival of She-Hulk.

On Wednesday, Marvel launched its third Disney+ show, Loki, after finding success with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also expected to debut this year are Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye and the animated What If…?, with She-Hulk expected to bow in 2022.

Jamil is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.