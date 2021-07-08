Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer Pulls Heartstrings with Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? dropped on Thursday and hit some fans harder than they were expecting.

The upcoming Disney+ series, like the popular line of comics before it, will explore major events in the Marvel universe but through a different lens, such as what if T’Challa was not the Black Panther but rather Star-Lord for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Beyond looking super cool in its presentation, the roughly two-minute preview featured the late Chadwick Boseman reprising his iconic character. The deeply beloved actor died in August 2020 of colon cancer. He was mourned around the globe.

In the preview, T’Challa’s What If…? story has a decent amount of screen time and acts as the kicker with a hilarious moment featuring Yondu.

Hailing from head writer A.C. Bradley, the new Disney+ show is notable as it is Marvel Studios’ first animated series since becoming its own production company. Bryan Andrews is directing.

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Watcher, who narrates each episode of the series. Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum.

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is currently in production on a sequel to their 2018 blockbuster, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due out July 8, 2022.

What If…? is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 11, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Watch the trailer below.