Marvel Unveils Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Werewolf By Night’

Nick Fury is Earth’s last line of defense in the trailer for Secret Invasion, which Marvel dropped at D23 Saturday.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury and is joined by Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jackson’s Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn.

The series is partially based on the famous comic book story line, in which shape-shifting Skrulls has infiltrated Earth.

The studio also showed off a look at its Werewolf by Night Halloween special, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal and is directed by veteran composer Michael Giacchino. It is based on the 1970s comic that centered on Jack Russell, who was a werewolf. The comic’s main claim to fame is introducing Moon Knight, which became the subject of his own MCU series.

Though it was not released online, Marvel also shared a look at Loki season two, bringing out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and new castmember Ke Huy Quan. After a quick hello, they said they were jetting back to London to continue production on the season, due out in summer 2023.