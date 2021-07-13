‘WandaVision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Nab 28 Emmy Nominations

Marvel Studios’ first foray into television has paid off with a combined 28 Emmy nominations. Its Disney+ series WandaVision brought in 23 nominations and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier nabbed five.

WandaVision is nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series, while Elizabeth Olsen is nominated for lead actress in the category for her role as Wanda Maximoff. Paul Bettany earned a best actor nom in the category for playing Olsen’s on-screen husband, Vision. Kathryn Hahn, known for as the fan-favorite nosy neighbor Agatha, landed a guest actor nomination. (The Agatha-themed song “Agatha All Along” also earned an outstanding music and lyrics nom.)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Don Cheadle, who has played the hero War Machine/James Rhodes since 2010 on the big screen, landed a guest actor in a drama series nomination.

It’s an impressive haul for Marvel Studios, which after building the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the biggest film franchise in history, set its sights smaller and moved some of its big-screen stars to the world of streaming. Its shows have been hits with both critics and audiences and will weave in and out of the films, making the MCU a place with new content virtually year round.

TV shows based on Marvel properties have earned Emmy nominations before, though these are the first for Marvel Studios, as previous shows were not produced by the Disney-owned studio. Netflix’s Daredevil, The Punisher and The Defenders, as well as ABC’s Agents of SHIELD all received creative arts Emmy nominations. WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier are the first above-the-line nominations for a show based on Marvel comics.

WandaVision was also recognized for production design, casting, costumes, directing, editing, period hairstyling, main title design, period makeup, main title theme music, music supervision, sound editing, sound mixing, special effects and writing (where it makes up three of six nominees in its category.)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was also nominated for sound editing, visual effects, stunt coordination and stunt performance.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 19 on the CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host. See the complete list of Emmy nominees here.