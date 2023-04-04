‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says She Just Wants to “Stick the Landing” With Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino just want the show’s fifth and final season to “stick the landing.”

In a letter to the Emmy-winning series, Sherman-Palladino bid farewell to the show that changed her life, ahead of its season five premiere on April 14, writing that it was “our last chance to give our girl the send-off she deserves.

“This show has been so much more than a job or even a creative adventure,” she wrote. “It became my world. I woke up in this world, and I went to sleep in this world. I viewed everything around me in Technicolor.”

She continued by explaining that walking away from Rachel Brosnahan’s Miriam “Midge” Maisel and Alex Borstein’s Susie Myerson is the hardest thing she’s ever had to do. She then went on to thank everyone who helped bring her vision to life — despite how impossible it may have seemed at times.

“The cast, the crew, the mad pirates who ran loose in our Brooklyn playground trying to figure out things that were impossible to pull off, until they weren’t,” she said. “To be a lunatic like I am and have people that you can turn to … and they stand there, they blink twice, and then it happens. Because they are the best.”

The Palladinos didn’t always have a five-season plan in mind for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, they told The Hollywood Reporter after the news broke. They explained that when they began the show, they were only hoping to get a second year and build it out. The Gilmore Girls executive producers said they always had an end point in mind for the Amazon series, and it just happened to fit into season five.

“All Dan and I wanted to do was stick the landing for these actors who have given so much of their creative treasure to this show,” she wrote in the letter. “We wanted them to walk away feeling like their journey was worth it and earned. And of course, we want them to miss us terribly and hate every other writer and director they ever work with.”

Sherman-Palladino concluded her farewell by thanking the show’s fans. “Thank you for being interested in this journey, in this character,” she wrote. “My life changed when Rachel Brosnahan walked into it. I will never be the same.”