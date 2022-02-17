‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Amazon

Midge is dropping her mic.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for its fifth and final season, Amazon announced Thursday. The news comes a day before the comedy starring Rachel Brosnahan returns for its highly anticipated fourth season on the retail giant/streamer. Production on season five of the series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino is currently underway in New York.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

A time frame for when season five will air has not yet been determined. Before the pandemic, Maisel delivered a season every year from 2017 to 2019. Maisel marks one of the last remaining shows that were greenlit by Salke’s predecessor, Roy Price, at the streamer. The show went through Amazon’s public pilot process where viewers were able to vote for which titles went to series, though that largely was for show. Maisel has been through its fair share of execs as Price and his No. 2, Joe Lewis, were pushed out before Salke took over atop the streamer.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast ahead of season three, the married exec producers revealed they knew the road map for the entire show early on. “We have an idea emotionally where we want the Midge character to end,” Daniel Palladino said in late 2019. “We don’t know exactly how long it’s going to take.” Added showrunner Sherman-Palladino: “The first year was her discovery, the second year things unravel, the third season she goes on tour. Amazon…had already heard the bullet points for what the seasons were going to be.”

To say Maisel has been an important show for Amazon would be an understatement. At a time when the streamer was looking for a hit, the show delivered a win for outstanding comedy series and a prestigious Peabody Award. During its first three seasons, the show has won 20 Emmys, with Sherman-Palladino becoming the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year. Brosnahan, too, has collected an Emmy and two Golden Globes, among scores of other accolades. Maisel also was the first show that Amazon greenlit for multiple seasons.

The end of Maisel comes as Amazon is heavily invested in The Lord of the Rings, with the streamer landing global rights to the franchise in a deal valued at $250 million. Production on season one, due in September, came in at $465 million, with marketing and advertising costs still to come as the show, which has already been renewed, is expected to be the most expensive in TV history. Amazon is expecting the series to run for five seasons and deliver multiple spinoffs.

Maisel’s end comes after Amazon has already wrapped many of its early originals, including Goliath, Transparent, Red Oaks and Mozart in the Jungle. The streamer’s roster of originals includes The Boys franchise, the upcoming A League of Their Own update, Jack Ryan, the recently renewed Reacher and comedy As We See It, among others.

The Palladinos, meanwhile, have had two overall deals with the streamer and have various other projects in development there.