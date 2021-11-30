Skip to main content

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Season 4 Date, Releases First Teaser

The Emmy-winning series will begin its fourth season in February on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs.
Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has set its return date — more than two years after it last ran on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The Emmy-winning series will begin its fourth season on Feb. 18, with two episodes debuting each week for four weeks. Prime Video has also released a teaser for the coming season (watch it below).

The fourth season, set in 1960, will follow on the events of the third season finale in which Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) lost a prime gig opening for pop star Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) after speaking a little too frankly about Shy’s personal life during a stop on their tour.

“We fucked her up pretty good at the end of this season. We’ve knocked her back a few times on the show,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “But that’s what show business is. It’s one step forward, two steps back — that’s the life of a comic.”

The teaser for the coming season focuses on a conversation between Midge and her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), about how to get her stand-up career back on track. She doesn’t want to open for other acts anymore, but Susie says she can’t get booked, period: “That’s not how the business works,” she says.

“Then let’s change the business,” Midge replies.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s COVID-delayed fourth season will feature two more alumni from Sherman-Palladino’s Gilmore Girls guest starring: Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia will follow prior appearances by Liza Weil, Brian Tarantina, Emily Bergl and Borstein. Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino serve as showrunners for the series.

Watch the teaser below.

