‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Season 4 Date, Releases First Teaser

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has set its return date — more than two years after it last ran on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The Emmy-winning series will begin its fourth season on Feb. 18, with two episodes debuting each week for four weeks. Prime Video has also released a teaser for the coming season (watch it below).

The fourth season, set in 1960, will follow on the events of the third season finale in which Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) lost a prime gig opening for pop star Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) after speaking a little too frankly about Shy’s personal life during a stop on their tour.

“We fucked her up pretty good at the end of this season. We’ve knocked her back a few times on the show,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “But that’s what show business is. It’s one step forward, two steps back — that’s the life of a comic.”

The teaser for the coming season focuses on a conversation between Midge and her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), about how to get her stand-up career back on track. She doesn’t want to open for other acts anymore, but Susie says she can’t get booked, period: “That’s not how the business works,” she says.

“Then let’s change the business,” Midge replies.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s COVID-delayed fourth season will feature two more alumni from Sherman-Palladino’s Gilmore Girls guest starring: Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia will follow prior appearances by Liza Weil, Brian Tarantina, Emily Bergl and Borstein. Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino serve as showrunners for the series.

