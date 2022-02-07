‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Works Blue in Season 4 Trailer

The trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s forthcoming season drops a few f-bombs.

The Emmy-winning comedy opens its fourth season on Feb. 18, and Amazon’s Prime Video has released a minute-long trailer that focuses on Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) adopting an edgier attitude toward her comedy career.

“I know, shit happens,” Midge says during one of her stand-up sets. “You should be a bigger man and let it go. Well, I’m a woman, so fuck that.”

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel opens in 1960 with Midge and her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), trying to recover from losing her spot on singer Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) tour. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The season will also feature guest appearances by two alumni of Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s beloved series Gilmore Girls in Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop (though neither is featured in the trailer. Jason Alexander is set to reprise his role as Abe’s (Tony Shalhoub) long-time friend Asher Friedman. Filmmaker John Waters will also guest star.

Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are showrunners of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Watch the trailer below.