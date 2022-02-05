Mary Cosby No Longer Involved in ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Mary Cosby will not be involved in filming on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the Bravo series moves forward with season three, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The decision follows controversy surrounding Cosby, including debate over racially insensitive comments she made during the show’s second season, which is currently airing. This included Cosby comparing co-star Jen Shah in a December episode to “those Mexican people that make all those drugs,” and later in the season referring to fellow co-star Jennie Nguyen’s eyes as “slanted.” Cosby has since apologized for her remarks about Shah.

After Page Six tweeted a headline on Thursday stating “Cosby exits” the show after two seasons, the TV personality responded on Friday, “THIS IS NOT TRUE! This is a Complete FABRICATION!”

Her publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cosby, who has been a main cast member since the series premiered in November 2020, did not participate in the season two reunion that is set to begin airing later this month. During a Twitter Spaces recording that has been shared to social media, Cosby said she skipped the reunion because she believed it would be “one-sided.”

Last month, Bravo announced that Nguyen had been let go from the series following racist posts from her Facebook account having recently surfaced.

The show’s cast also includes Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose.