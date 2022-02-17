NAACP Image Awards: Mary J. Blige to Perform; Issa Rae, Morgan Freeman, Zendaya Among Presenters

The NAACP Image Awards has revealed more details about who will take the stage for its 2022 ceremony.

Mary J. Blige is set to perform during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Presenters for the televised event include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP president Derrick Johnson and NAACP Board chairman Leon W. Russell.

It was previously announced that Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones with the Social Justice Impact Award.

Anthony Anderson is set to host the NAACP Image Awards telecast on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

The winners in the NAACP’s non-televised awards categories will be announced in streaming presentations at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Feb. 21-25. Those ceremonies will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and presenters for those shows include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Wisdom Cole.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award, which the NAACP is presenting for the first time since 1993, recognizing those who, individually and collectively exemplify the spirit of the NAACP civil rights leader and, according to the group, “embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights and encouraging full participation in the political process.

All three groups were cited for their work representing their constituents across Texas, including working to protect the right to vote.

The Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut state conference of NAACP branches and a member of the NAACP board, and Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP chapter president of Howard University.