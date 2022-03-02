A+E Nets Upfront Touts Projects From Mary J. Blige, Peyton Manning and Leonardo DiCaprio

Tuesday’s upfront presentation for A+E Networks’ suite of cable channels (A&E, History, Lifetime) brought news of some 2,000 new hours of programming across the portfolio — toplined by projects from Mary J. Blige, Rachael Ray, Leonardo DiCaprio and Peyton Manning.

In lieu of traditional network-based pitches, the virtual dog and pony show for advertisers instead leaned into content genres — namely history and documentary, biography and pop culture, movies and features, and a new lifestyles initiative encompassing home improvement and food.

“It all comes down to great storytelling in collaboration with A-list storytellers in front of and behind the camera. A+E Networks is a premium home for talent to explore their passions and tell their narratives, and we are extremely proud to partner with such a diverse roster of creators across our portfolio of brands,” said A+E Networks Group president and chairman Paul Buccieri. “As our industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on premium, popular and relevant stories and storytellers and are expanding the ways our viewers can find our content — from the shows they know and love to bold new programming in the most in-demand genres. In an ever-changing landscape, we are providing our advertisers more — more programming featuring the world’s most beloved talent, more best-in-class opportunities to reach their targets, and more custom solutions to exceed their goals and deeply engage their audiences.”

DiCaprio is producing two projects for History, both from his Appian Way productions shingle, including docuseries Sitting Bull — a four-part documentary about the famed Hunkpapa Lakota chief — as well as its fourth documentary series on noteworthy presidents. Theodore Roosevelt follows previous installments about George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln.

In a case of truly unexpected IP, Blige is producing a Lifetime movie based on her 1992 megahit “Real Love.” “I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” said Blige. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly.”

Elsewhere, Ray is moving from food into home improvement with new series Rachael Ray’s Renovation Rescue, and NFL legend Peyton Manning is producing two unscripted projects (History’s Greatest of All-Time With Peyton Manning and The Einstein Challenge) for History.

“The History Channel has long been a leader in original programming that informs and entertains audiences,” said Manning. “As a longtime history buff, I couldn’t be more excited for Omaha to team up with great historians and producers to create these two shows that celebrate history and uncover stories in a fun way.”

Other projects include James Brown: Say It Loud, Five Families and the newly expanded partnership with WWE.