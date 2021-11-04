‘Masked Singer’ Creator Inks First-Look Deal at Fox

The creator of the Masked Singer format is formally getting into business with Fox.

Korean producer Wonwoo Park has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Fox Alternative Entertainment, the network’s in-house unscripted studio. Under the deal, the studio and Park’s company, dl turn, will develop unscripted projects for both the global market and for air in the United States. The first such project is an American version of the Korean talent competition Lotto Singer.

“Thanks to the creative genius and vision of Wonwoo Park, the success of The Masked Singer and the impact it has had on Fox and numerous other networks throughout the world cannot be understated,” said Allison Wallach, executive vp and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Wonwoo’s ability to identify and develop concepts that are unique in premise and universal in appeal makes him one of the most innovative producers in the business, and we are excited to see where this partnership will take us.”

Park previously had a first-look deal at Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“Korea had long been an unnoticed market, but over the last few years formats such as The King of Masked Singer have been sold all over the world,” said Park. “Many K-Pop singers are massively popular around the world, and Korean production companies clearly have the ability to produce high-efficiency programming. I expect this collaboration with Fox to create more hits, and our team here at dI turn is ready.”

Lotto Singer, which debuted on Korean network MBN last year, is a talent competition that lets viewers win cash prizes if they correctly bet on contestants’ performances.

The deal with Park comes on the heels of Fox launching a $100 million fund to identify and develop unscripted formats worldwide. The network also recently signed a big new overall deal with Gordon Ramsay that includes the formation of a new production arm, Studio Ramsay Global.