‘Masked Singer’ Reveals Rudy Giuliani as Judge Ken Jeong Storms Off Stage

Controversy hit The Masked Singer as Rudy Giuliani was revealed as the Jack in the Box on Wednesday in the Fox singing competition’s latest contestant departure, and one judge in particular was clearly displeased.

Giuliani’s unmasking had been long-awaited, as the filming of his exit episode made headlines back in February. As his final song, the former New York City Mayor and member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team performed “Bad to the Bone” while unmasked.

The show’s judges appeared stunned by the reveal, with Nicole Scherzinger quietly asking, “Is that Robert Duvall?” which led Ken Jeong to flatly reply, “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.”

Robin Thicke said with a smile, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Host Nick Cannon told the contestant, “Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer.”

The politician replied, “Me too!” before explaining, “I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.”

Jeong could be seen with his arms crossed and a straight face as Giuliani spoke. After Giuliani started to sing his goodbye performance, Jeong could be heard saying, “I’m done,” and then walked off the set.

In February, The Hollywood Reporter television critic Daniel Fienberg published an essay entitled Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is a New Low for TV Image Laundering, and wrote, in part, “The Masked Singer booked a man who has been the public face of an unsuccessful attempt to overturn a democratic election.” Fienberg continued, “There is a narrative of very active disgrace tied to Giuliani, not past-tense disgrace. And the Masked Singer producers and Fox felt they wanted to be a part of the laundering process for him.”

Four celebrities remain on the seventh season of Fox’s The Masked Singer.