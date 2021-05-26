Emmys: On-the-Ground Campaigning Returns as ‘Masked Singer’ Display Comes to Melrose Place (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Fox has taken over a boutique storefront on the iconic sidestreet, right next to Fig & Olive, to tout the fourth and fifth seasons of its Emmy-eligible reality competition series The Masked Singer.

The popup launched on Wednesday morning ahead of Wednesday evening’s airing of the finale of the show’s fifth season. It will remain up through Sunday, and anyone who visits between 10am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday will be offered free coffee from Alfred’s, which is located across the street.

The display will predominantly showcase fan-favorite costumes designed by the show’s Emmy-nominated costume designer Marina Toybina, who tells THR, “These costumes are a true labor of love, authenticity and artistic brilliance. Countless hours and months are spent by our entire Masked Singer team to create these wearable pieces of art. I am excited for the fans to have this rare opportunity to view them up close and enjoy the intricacies of our costumes.”