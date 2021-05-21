‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Master of None’ Boss on Season 3’s Big Changes; Upfronts Wrap

Welcome to Episode 120 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Merger mania

Discovery and WarnerMedia are in agreement on a $43 billion merger that will create a powerhouse conglomerate that’s second in the U.S. only to Disney. This segment explores what that means for consumers, why it’s happening and how it could impact the streaming wars.

2. Updates wrap

Broadcast networks effectively took a back seat as major media companies prioritized their scale and streamers over schedules and new show trailers during their virtual presentations to Madison Avenue ad buyers. This segment looks at the key takeaways, renewals, surprising cancellations and the why behind it all.

3. Upfronts: what remains

This segment offers a look at what’s still in contention as the broadcast networks continue to shift to a year-round development model and work out deals that could see a handful of other shows make the leap to streaming.



4. Showrunner Spotlight

Alan Yang joins the show this week to discuss the third season of Netflix’s Master of None. In a change from previous seasons, the new incarnation shifts its focus to Lena Waithe’s character as it explores topics including marriage and fertility. The interview touches on when Yang and Aziz Ansari came up with the idea for season three, how Emmy-winning writer and star Waithe impacted the creative as well as how the pandemic helped shape what they were and weren’t able to do. Plus will there be a fourth season?

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Netflix’s Master of None, Spectrum’s The Bite, Hulu’s MODOK and HBO’s In Treatment revival.

You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you'd like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

Coming next week: An interview with the In Treatment showrunners and a special surprise guest we could not be more excited about.