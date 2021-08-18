‘Masterchef’ Serves Up 12th Season on Fox

Fox will cook up another season of Masterchef.

The broadcast network has renewed the culinary competition series for a 12th season, with Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez and Joe Bastianich returning as judges. The pickup comes two weeks after Fox signed a sweeping new overall deal with Ramsay that has the two forming a new production entity, Studio Ramsay Global, to develop food and lifestyle programming for Fox.

Fox also acquired all of Studio Ramsay’s current TV business in the deal — though Masterchef, produced by Endemol Shine North America, doesn’t fall under that.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “Masterchef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA, have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its 11th season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when Masterchef returns for a much deserved season 12.”

The current season of Masterchef is averaging about 5 million viewers across all platforms for Fox. Along with Crime Scene Kitchen, it has helped the network win the majority of Wednesday nights so far this summer.

Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato produce the series, which is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. The executive producers are Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé.