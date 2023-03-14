CBS’ ‘Matlock’ Reboot Adds Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter is joining the cast of CBS’ Matlock reboot.

The pilot, a reworking of the 1986-95 legal drama that starred Andy Griffith, features Kathy Bates in the title role of a septuagenarian lawyer who joins a prestigious firm and racks up courtroom wins. Ritter joins a cast that also includes Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis.

Ritter, an Emmy nominee for his role on NBC’s Parenthood, will play Julian, the son of the head of the firm. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, Julian nonetheless feels he has a lot to prove and is diligent and persistent. He’s at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career and always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life.

Ritter stars in an upcoming episode of Fox’s anthology series Accused and has a guest role in season two of Showtime’s Yellowjackets (which stars his wife, Melanie Lynskey). His recent credits also include Hulu’s Candy (also with Lynskey), Netflix’s Raising Dion, and ABC’s A Million Little Things and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. He is repped by CAA and The Burstein Company.

CBS Studios is producing Matlock, which comes from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman (via her overall deal at the studio). Urman executive produces with her Sutton Street partner Joanna Klein, Cloud Nine’s Eric Christian Olsen and John Will, Bates and director Kat Coiro.

