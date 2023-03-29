Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Renew Long-Running Late-Night Feud: “Shove It Up Your Big Hairy A**”

Matt Damon finally got an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — OK, by a zoom call — only to see his long-standing “feud” with Jimmy Kimmel descend as usual into hilarity and acrimony.

“I knew you were going to pull something dumb-like. You’re such a child!” Damon protested after the video call screen froze, with the Hollywood actor returning alternately with a mohawk hairdo, a duck face and in varied states of angry poses.

The latest in the long-running “feud” between Kimmel and Damon came as Ben Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tout his latest movie, Air. During the interview, Affleck convinced Kimmel to allow Damon to come onto the show via a video chat to answer one question about the movie from his collaborator and best friend.

“This is a gift to Ben and J.Lo, not to you,” Kimmel told Damon after Affleck dialed his phone number and his Good Will Hunting co-star suddenly appeared on a giant video screen to answer a question about how he played real people on screen, as opposed to fictional characters.

“What’s up everybody? I’m on the show! Zoom style!” a chest-thumping Damon called out. But no sooner did the Hollywood star, who plays Nike’s resident basketball expert, Sonny Vaccaro in Air, begin discussing his acting philosophy than the video screen became fuzzy and pixelated and finally froze up.

“Oh no. Looks like we’re having a problem with the Wi-Fi,” a deadpan Kimmel said. As the screen unfroze and Damon reappeared, the screen revealed the Air star with his hair either standing on end or with other pop art filter effects.

“Wait… Is something wrong?” Damon suddenly blurted out, before asking if Kimmel had put a pop art filter on the screen.

“I’m so sick and tired of dealing with your bullsh**!” a furious Damon said before he turned into an animated swaying hot dog and finally reappeared with a Lion King-like mane framing his angry face.

“Was that even a real question? Why don’t you take your little question and your little show and shove it up your big hairy a**!” Damon screamed before the video call disconnected and Kimmel apologized for his guest’s expletives: “He is out of control!”

Damon and Kimmel have a long-standing “feud” that dates back to when Kimmel first started his talk show and began signing off with the line “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time” — the joke being that none of his guests possessed the star power of Damon.

Affleck’s Air, the story of how Michael Jordan’s family and a group of executives at Nike revolutionized the business with one historic sneaker deal and in which Damon stars, is the first movie from Artists Equity, a new production company formed by Oscar-winning creative duo.