“How You Getting On?”: Ireland Obsessed With “Irish Uncle” Matt LeBlanc After ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

Matt LeBlanc has become a national obsession in Ireland. And not for his acting, either.

Somewhat surprisingly, the actor’s appearance on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion stirred a whole nation to take to social media and proclaim that LeBlanc, in both his clothes and demeanor, reminded them of their uncle or their “da.”

Irish fans were taken with LeBlanc’s relaxed, jovial attitude and his striped button-down short-sleeved shirt and by the weekend a deluge of tweets and memes featuring the actor had been posted, much to the confusion of the non-Irish and probably LeBlanc himself.

Comedian and Arsenal fan Dara Ó Briain tried to explain the meme, pointing to a helpful thread, but ultimately it’s all the funnier if you have an Irish uncle.

LeBlanc, who is of Italian and French heritage, has yet to respond to the outpouring of love from Ireland.

Below are some of the best tweets.

The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin. Read this thread to get the full sense of it. Or don’t; because you won’t understand the half of it. https://t.co/Yu5XtxMhmC — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles! The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now. — Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

My favourite version of the Matt leBlanc meme is the one where he’s very supportive of your lifestyle even when he doesn’t quite understand it. — 🇵🇸Jake de Búrca / The Bourke (@workofbourke) May 29, 2021