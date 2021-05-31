×
“How You Getting On?”: Ireland Obsessed With “Irish Uncle” Matt LeBlanc After ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

The actor has become "everyone's da" in a meme gripping Irish Twitter.

matt leblanc
Matt LeBlanc JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Matt LeBlanc has become a national obsession in Ireland. And not for his acting, either.

Somewhat surprisingly, the actor’s appearance on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion stirred a whole nation to take to social media and proclaim that LeBlanc, in both his clothes and demeanor, reminded them of their uncle or their “da.”

Irish fans were taken with LeBlanc’s relaxed, jovial attitude and his striped button-down short-sleeved shirt and by the weekend a deluge of tweets and memes featuring the actor had been posted, much to the confusion of the non-Irish and probably LeBlanc himself.

Comedian and Arsenal fan Dara Ó Briain tried to explain the meme, pointing to a helpful thread, but ultimately it’s all the funnier if you have an Irish uncle.

LeBlanc, who is of Italian and French heritage, has yet to respond to the outpouring of love from Ireland.

Below are some of the best tweets.

