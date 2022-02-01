Mattel Adds to Barbie Series Slate With ‘It Takes Two’ (Exclusive)

Mattel Television will keep its pipeilne of animated Barbie content open in 2022.

The TV arm of the toymaker has set a new animated series, Barbie: It Takes Two, for launch in the spring and is planning for additional content, including a musical adventure, later in the year. It Takes Two will debut on Netflix in the United States and on a combination of broadcast and streaming partners in other countries.

The new series picks up from the end of Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams and follows Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts as they chase their dreams of musical stardom while leaning on each other, their families, and their friends. The show is the first full-length Barbie series since Barbie: Dreamhouse Adventures (which ran from 2018-20) and follows a pair of specials released last year.

“Barbie: It Takes Two furthers Mattel’s commitment to creating compelling content as we continue to expand the Barbie universe to represent our audiences across the globe,” said Fred Soulie, senior vp and general manager at Mattel Television. “We look forward to our audiences enjoying Barbie’s return to the series format as we share a new perspective that heightens the sense of adventure, fun and friendship we all associate with Barbie Roberts.”

Barbie: It Takes Two will run for 26 episodes and premiere in two batches in the spring and later in the year. In addition to its Netflix run in the U.S., it will air on Corus/YTV (Canada), Pop (U.K.), SuperRTL (Germany), Cartoonito & Boomerang (Italy), Channel one/Carousel (Russia), Canal+/Minimini (Poland), Star Greece, Dreamia/Panda (Portugal), Kidzone (Baltics) and 9Go! (Australia).

Soulie and Christopher Keenan, Mattel TV’s senior vp content development and production, executive produce It Takes Two. Mainframe Studios is handling the animation.