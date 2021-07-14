Matthew A. Cherry, Cartoon Network Studios Team for Musical Comedy

Cartoon Network Studios and Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry are ready to dance.

The Hair Love filmmaker will team with animator and director Chaz Bottoms to develop a series based on Bottoms’ dance-themed short Battu. The potential series centers on two teenage dancers in Chicago whose free spirits and individuality have made them outsiders in the world of mainstream dance but find a home at a “hiplet” (a dance style combining hip hop and ballet) studio in the city.

“Battu is unlike anything we have ever tried at the studio,” said Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “This ambitious project brings together and celebrates two of our greatest storytelling mediums — animation and music. Matthew and Chaz are our perfect dance partners as we strive to tell authentic stories that both empower and entertain.”

Named after the French word for “beat,” Battu will also feature original music and explore themes of self-empowerment, inclusiveness and perseverance.

“I grew up on a healthy diet of Cartoon Network shows and to be working with them on Battu is a dream come true,” said Bottoms. “This project is my love letter to the city of Chicago, animation, and musicals.”

Added Cherry, “Chaz is one of the most exciting young voices in animation and we are thrilled to be working with Sam Register, Nicole Rivera and the rest of the Cartoon Network Studios team to develop Battu.”

Register, Cherry, Bottoms and Monica A. Young will executive produce Battu. Bottoms is repped by Monica A. Young at Blue Key Management, ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.