NBC Stations Draft Matthew Berry and Peacock’s ‘Fantasy Football Pregame’

In a move opposite to what TV is used to seeing, a streaming series is making the move to broadcast. Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry has been picked up by 11 NBC-owned stations across the U.S., and will begin airing in major markets this Sunday after debuting on Peacock just a few days ago.

The series, hosted by Berry and Michael Smith, will of course continue to air on the streamer. But, as schedules permit, it will also air at noon ET in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and six other metropolitan areas.

Leaning into the popularity of fantasy football, as well as NBC Sports’ own formidable NFL broadcast rights (including Sunday Night Football), Fantasy Football Pregame provides fantasy news and advice for fans finessing their own line-ups ahead of Sunday’s games. (Kickoff, as a reminder, is just after 1 p.m. ET.) The launch of Fantasy Football Pregame comes as NBCUniversal doubles down on Peacock, moving over all next-day streaming of NBC series over to the streamer starting Sept. 19 as other NBCU-owned properties make the migration over from Hulu.

As for Berry, the new series comes weeks into his move to NBC Sports. He previously worked at ESPN from 2007 to 2022. As part of his new gig, he’ll make regular appearances on Football Night in America, Sunday Night Football Final and Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show. Berry’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast recently debuted at No. 1 for sports podcasts on iTunes and remains a top player on both the Apple platform and Spotify.