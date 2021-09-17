Matthew Fox Sets TV Return With Peacock Thriller

Matthew Fox is returning to TV more than a decade after Lost.

Fox and Downton Abbey alum Joanne Froggatt will lead the cast for Last Light, a limited series based on a novel by Alex Scarrow. The five-episode thriller is set to film in Prague; MGM International TV Productions is producing in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay.

Last Light centers on petrochemical engineer Andy Nielson, his wife, Elena (Froggatt) and their two children. While on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, Andy realizes the world’s oil supply has been compromised, which threatens to throw society into chaos. As the situation deteriorates, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

“Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

Fox is also an executive producer of the series, which will be his first TV role since Lost ended its six-season run on ABC in 2010 (and his first acting role of any kind since the 2015 western Bone Tomahawk). Patrick Massett and John Zinman (The Blacklist, Friday Night Lights) are adapting Scarrow’s book and will serve as showrunners; Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce; William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault and Peter Settman are also EPs.

“This is a timely thriller about society’s dependency on oil and its devastating effects on our planet,” said MGM International Productions president Rola Bauer. “Diego Piasek, our head of development told me about Dennie connecting with this important message. Dennie is a multi-genre talented female director and her vision with Patrick and John, has shaped an urgent message for our audiences. We started this journey with Sydney and now with all our platform partners involved, we are poised to have this message heard in every corner of the globe.”

Fox is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson. Froggatt is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant in the U.K. and Principal Entertainment Los Angeles.