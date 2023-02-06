Matthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series

Sorry, Austin Butler.

Matthew McConaughey has signed on to voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s adult animated action comedy series Agent Elvis.

Ordered to series in August 2019 the series follows Presley as he trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Agent Elvis comes from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group. Priscilla Presley and John Eddie will serve as co-creators and executive producers, and Archer veteran Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner and head writer. Eddie will also serve as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey will exec produce alongside Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen. Fletcher Moules is co-EP.

Presley’s look is being brought into animation with the help of Oscar nominee Robert Valley and Agent Elvis’ wardrobe is designed by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos.

The series is the first adult animated show to hail from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Into the Spider-Verse. It’s produced by Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.