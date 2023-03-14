Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Re-Team for Apple TV+ Comedy

Maybe time really is a flat circle.

Nine years after they starred in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will re-team for a very different kind of show. The pair will star in and executive produce a comedy series at Apple TV+.

The untitled show comes from Schitt’s Creek alum David West Read, who also created the streamer’s upcoming series The Big Door Prize. Skydance Television is producing.

The 10-episode series is described as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

The McConaughey-Harrelson (McConelson?) series is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Skydance, which also produces The Big Door Prize and Foundation.

Read, McConaughey and Harrelson will executive produce the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell of Skydance, Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

McConaughey voices the title character in Netflix’s upcoming animated series Agent Elvis. The Oscar and Emmy winner’s recent credits also include Sing 2, The Gentlemen and Serenity. He’s repped by WME and Yorn Levine.

Harrelson can currently be seen in Champions and stars in HBO’s upcoming miniseries White House Plumbers. He’s also among the stars of Apple’s feature film Project Artemis, from Greg Berlanti. Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.