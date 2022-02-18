Matthew Weiner Dramedy Scrapped at FX (Exclusive)

Matthew Weiner’s next TV project will need to find a new home.

FX has opted to not proceed with a dramedy that was in development with the Mad Men creator. FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that the project was “not moving forward” during a podcast interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 that is set to publish Friday.

First announced in July 2020, the half-hour dramedy was put in development at the Disney-owned basic cable network. The potential series, plot details on which were being kept under wraps, was to have been written, directed and exec produced by Weiner and FX Productions.

The show would have been Weiner’s return to linear television after Mad Men wrapped its run on AMC and his first foray following Amazon’s short-lived 2018 episodic anthology The Romanoffs.

FX quickly came under fire for working with Weiner after word of the development deal went public. Kater Gordon, an Emmy-winning writer for Mad Men, in 2017 accused Weiner of sexual harassment. Gordon said that while working late one night, Weiner told her she owed it to him to let him see her naked. She was let go from the series a year later and hasn’t worked in the industry since. She founded a nonprofit, Modern Alliance, to help victims of sexual harassment.

Weiner, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied Gordon’s allegations, telling The New York Times in October 2018, “I have reasons I don’t believe that I said it, if that makes sense, but I really don’t remember saying it.” Former Mad Men writer Marti Noxon publicly backed Gordon’s claims.

After news broke of Weiner’s attempts to plot a comeback, Noxon and Gordon, in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, looked back at the experience and offered a plan for how to create a safer working environment so that history doesn’t repeat itself.