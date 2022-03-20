‘Maury’ to End Run After 30 Seasons

Maury, the long-running daytime talk show that turned paternity tests into entertainment, is coming to an end.

The NBCUniversal series that features Maury Povich as host will stop original productions this year, with Povich planning to retire, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. New episodes will continue to be broadcast through September, at which point reruns will air in syndication.

A representative for Povich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maury began its life as The Maury Povich Show in 1991 before adopting the official moniker Maury in 1998. The show has been known for salacious topics, including airing results of paternity tests, with Povich’s delivery of “You are not the father” having become a notable catchphrase.

The program has made a significant impact on pop culture, with the star, 83, having played himself on How I Met Your Mother and in the film Madea’s Big Happy Family. Povich previously hosted the entertainment newsmagazine A Current Affair.

“They touch so many classic themes, whether it’s love, distrust, conflict, drama,” Povich told the Chicago Tribune in 2012 about the appeal of Maury’s episodes. “And the paternity shows in particular, you’ve got he-said, she-said, is-he-the-father, isn’t-he. While soap operas play those themes out over six months, we play them out over 12 minutes.”