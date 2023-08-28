Max to Add AMC Networks Shows Like ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ — But Only for Two Months

Programming from AMC Networks is coming to Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery.

In what the companies are calling a “programming pop-up,” more than 200 episodes from seven different AMCN series will be added to a dedicated section on Max called “AMC+ Picks on Max.” The content will be available at no extra charge to both ad-supported and ad-free tiers of Max, though the AMC content will not include any advertising. AMC+ Picks on Max will launch Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 31.

Among the shows being added to Max are season one of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Dark Winds; Gangs of London seasons one and two; Fear the Walking Dead, seasons one through seven; Killing Eve, seasons one through four; A Discovery of Witches, seasons one through three; and Ride With Norman Reedus, seasons one through five.

Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed, though Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, framed the deal in a statement as a “promotional arrangement.”

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” said McDermott. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

AMC gets a robust sampling for its programming and its own stand-alone streaming service AMC+, while Max gets hundreds of episodes of premium content for its viewers to binge. The arrangement also suggests a willingness to experiment by both parties, an unusual deal given the competitive streaming landscape.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” said Meredith Gertler, executive vp global content strategy, planning & analysis for WBD. “The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”