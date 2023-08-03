Max Pushes ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 to November Amid Strikes

Max is pushing back the second season of its comedy Rap Sh!t by three months in the latest strike-related scheduling move.

The series, which stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as estranged high school friends who form a rap duo, had been slated to premiere on Aug. 10. Max has moved the date back to Nov. 9.

The change serves two purposes for the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer: It will give Max new programming in the fall, which could become increasingly sparse if strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue into the autumn. And should the unions and the media companies they’re striking against work out deals before then, the show’s stars and producers would be able to promote the new season.

The move of Rap Sh!t is one of a number of changes networks and streamers have made to their schedules in recent weeks. CBS tore up most of its fall slate in July, while NBC made some moderate changes. Hulu has also moved the debut of the FX-produced A Murder at the End of the World from August to November.

Season two of Rap Sh!t will follow Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) as they come to a pivotal moment in their rap career, where they must decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

The show’s cast also features Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin. Showrunner Syreeta Singleton and Issa Rae executive produce along with Montrel McKay of Rae’s Hoorae banner, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-exec producers with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Diya Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae.