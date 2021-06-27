Max Rosenthal, Father of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Creator Phil Rosenthal, Dies at 95

Max Rosenthal, the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and recurring actor on the series, has died. He was 95.

Phil Rosenthal took to Instagram Sunday to announce the passing of his father: “Max Rosenthal passed away last night. As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny . Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today.”

Last week Phil paid tribute to Max on Instagram for Father’s Day, describing him as “the world’s best example of how to be a dad in this man right here.” “At 95, he’s still our hero. Sweet, kind, generous, and the funniest guy we ever met. Love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote.

Rosenthal had a recurring role on Raymond as lodge buddy Max throughout its run from 1996 to 2005. Rosenthal also made appearances on Phil’s unscripted PBS series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having and the Netflix series, Somebody Feed Phil, which was recently renewed for a fifth season. In a photo shared last year posing alongside Rosenthal, Phil expressed happiness that his father was “in every episode of Season 4” of Somebody Feed Phil. The Netflix series follows Phil on his world travels as he tastes the cuisine of each visited country.

Rosenthal’s wife and Phil’s mother, Helen Rosenthal, also appeared on the show for two seasons. She passed away in 2019.

Rosenthal’s other credits include Set Set Spike (2002) and Tall Time Tales (1992).