Maya Hawke Says She Has “Mixed” Feelings About Robin’s Looming Relationship in ‘Stranger Things’

Maya Hawke has some thoughts about where her character might be going in Stranger Things.

Over the course of season four of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Hawke’s Robin Buckley was crushing on Hawkins High’s marching band clarinetist Vickie (Amybeth McNulty). In the season finale, the two ladies were seen making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for those who were displaced by Vecna’s earthquakes.

The final scene teased there could be a relationship between the two looming, and Hawke isn’t sure how she feels about that. “I don’t know,” the Asteroid City actress told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I feel mixed about it. I feel like there’s that’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”

She also explained that part of the reason she’s hesitant about the possibility of a Robin and Vickie relationship is Robin’s relationship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

“That friendship with Steve is so special,” Hawke continued. “Friendships have been carrying me through my life, and I think they’re really important, and they deserve their time.”

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things was set to begin production this summer, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared the news in early May that the show has been delayed due to the writers strike.

“Duffers here,” they wrote on Twitter. “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”