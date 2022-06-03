Maya Rudolph Is a Divorced Billionaire Finding Herself (and Saving the World) in Apple’s ‘Loot’ Trailer

Maya Rudolph is rich, divorced and saving the world in the first trailer for her Apple TV+ series Loot.

The workplace comedy, from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard, also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.

When the series begins, billionaire Molly Novak’s (Rudolph) dream life — complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — is upended by her cheating husband, played by Adam Scott, who is dating a woman young enough to be their daughter.

That personal drama — which results in candy-filled crying fits and an ex-husband who publicly amounts her to a cocktail party planner — becomes fuel for tabloid fodder. But when the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez) informs Molly that she’s got a charity foundation to run, and should probably stop whipping up bad press, Molly decides she “needs to prove I have substance.”

“To be honest, you only showed up today because you got divorced,” Sofia tells Molly in one trailer exchange.

“I never did the work to find out who I am. It’s really, really scary,” she responds, before Sofia bluntly replies, “I’m sorry, I don’t really care about any of that.”

What she does care about is making sure the charity can survive, pushing Molly, with devoted assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side, to work with Sofia’s team — mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches).

With a renewed sense of purpose, “the most famous cheated on woman on the planet,” according to Howard, is ready to do the work to discover herself, and in the process, help give back to the people who are helping her to do just that.

Written by Yang and Hubbard, the duo executive produce the series alongside Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens through their Animal Pictures banner. Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is producing.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode series are set to debut on Apple TV+ June 24.