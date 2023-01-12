‘Mayans M.C.’ Ending on FX After Season 5

It’s the end of the road for Mayans M.C.

FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Mayans follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. motorcycle gang on the California-Mexico border.

The fifth and final season is described as follows: “Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.”

Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star in the series.

The series was created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter along with Elgin James.

Season five is expected to air sometime this year on FX.