‘Mayans M.C.’ Scores Fifth Season Renewal at FX

FX is going on another ride with Mayans M.C.

The Disney-backed basic-cable network used its time at San Diego Comic-Con to thrill fans with news that the Sons of Anarchy offshoot will return for a fifth season. That the announcement came Sunday at the confab was no surprise given that the show’s predecessor series frequently announced similar news to close out Comic-Con. This year marked the event’s return to in-person panels following virtual sessions during the height of the pandemic.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership,” said Nick Grad, president of originals at FX. “Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

As part of the renewal, co-creator Elgin James has inked a new multiple-year overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television — the studio behind the show and SOA. James has served as showrunner on the series since the firing of fellow co-creator and exec producer Kurt Sutter a few years ago.

“20th is my home,” said James. “Dana [Walden], Karey [Burke] and Jane [Francis] are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas star.

Mayans joins an FX scripted roster that also includes Fargo, Atlanta, American Crime Story, American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows, the Justified update, Reservation Dogs and Breeders, among others.