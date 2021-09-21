Mayim Bialik Confirms She Wants to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Full Time

Mayim Bialik confirmed she’s hoping to solidify her Jeopardy! future as the permanent full-time host of the syndicated game show beyond the current season.

“There’s no other job I would rather have,” the former Big Bang Theory actress and neuroscientist told Glamour in a new interview. “I love my sitcom work, I do. I love all the other things I do. I love the podcast. But I absolutely have never had a better job … the use of my brain and my skillset feels best suited by this job on Jeopardy! It is a dream job. I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator.”

Sony Pictures Television announced last week that Bialik would fill in as the host of Jeopardy! along with former winner Ken Jennings through 2021 after a dramatic shakeup that saw newly appointed host Mike Richards stepping down after just one day in front of the cameras amid a series of scandals.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Bialik was the studio’s top choice for the role permanently, and that Jennings would step in during periods when Bialik was committed to filming her Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat.

“We will film 18 episodes [of Kat] starting at the end of September through the end of March, but we have hiatus week every two or three weeks,” she said. “Essentially every week that I have off, my children will be sharing it with Jeopardy!”

Bialik declined to comment directly on the Richards scandal but suggested some awkwardness working alongside Richards while he was still the show’s executive producer amid all the hosting drama. “I’m a head down kind of person, meaning I had to continue to work in the capacity that I did until he was no longer the person literally in my ear,” she said.

Bialik also noted that she tried to avoid reading about the day-to-day details of the controversy, including criticism of her previous comments on vaccines and other subjects.

“I’m not checking Twitter on my way in to see who thinks should be on Jeopardy! that day,” she said. “I used to be the kind of person to defend myself vociferously when people said things about me that were blatantly untrue. But what I’ve learned is that it’s best not to engage. There were a lot of untrue things said about me. Many by publications that I previously grew up reading and believing in, so that’s definitely been challenging … people casting aspersions on my vaccine status, which I’ve been completely open about — my children being vaccinated, us all being vaccinated against Covid. Things like that. Those things are in particular hurtful because they’re untrue. Also things like being accused of being anti-feminist because I support breastfeeding. That’s just crazy.”

Added Bialik: “I go to work, and I do my job … what I want is stability for the crew and for the staff and, as much as possible, for the viewers.”